Head-To-Head Analysis: Performance Shipping (PSHG) vs. Its Rivals

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Performance Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s peers have a beta of -4.40, indicating that their average share price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 4.26 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -31.93

Performance Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 424 1421 1551 52 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.09%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 5.32%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -8.10% -3.22% 0.86%

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Performance Shipping peers beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

