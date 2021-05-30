Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 685,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,442. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

