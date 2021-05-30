GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in May

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.