Guess’ (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $38.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.
NYSE:GES opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24.
In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guess’ by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
