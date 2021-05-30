Guess’ (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $38.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:GES opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guess’ by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Guess’ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

