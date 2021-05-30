Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

PRU opened at $106.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

