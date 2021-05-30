Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,410 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

