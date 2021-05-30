Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 421,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

