Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 49.5% in May

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

