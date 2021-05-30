Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GPDB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Green PolkaDot Box has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.76.
About Green PolkaDot Box
