Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPDB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Green PolkaDot Box has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

About Green PolkaDot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.