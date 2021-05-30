Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
GWO opened at C$37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.18. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 414,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,516.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
