Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

GWO opened at C$37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.18. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 414,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,516.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

