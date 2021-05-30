Graviocoin Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $102.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

