Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.60. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 890,143 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

