Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

GFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 6,044,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,282. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

