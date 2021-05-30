Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.87. The stock had a trading volume of 196,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,135. Globant has a 52 week low of $130.92 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.