GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,344.20 ($17.56) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company has a market capitalization of £67.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

