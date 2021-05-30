GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the April 29th total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GIX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 297,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 33,956.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

