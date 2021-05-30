George Leslie Brack Sells 17,700 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,416,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, George Leslie Brack sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$555,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00.

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.50.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

