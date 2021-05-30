GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$44.25 during midday trading on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

