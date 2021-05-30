GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,515.83

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,515.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00469825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000234 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

