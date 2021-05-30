GAM Holding AG Sells 1,360 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.