GAM Holding AG Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,146. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

CTXS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

