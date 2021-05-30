G.Research Comments on FMC Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of FMC by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

