FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75).

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

