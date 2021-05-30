FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMP. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $325,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

