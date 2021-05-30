FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $90.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $80.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $30.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.63 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

AZO stock opened at $1,406.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,475.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,281.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.