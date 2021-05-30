Fure Financial Corp Sells 21,580 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fure Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $333.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $228.76 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

