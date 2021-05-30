Fure Financial Corp Purchases 717 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 592.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,743 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

