Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLL. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FLL stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a P/E ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

