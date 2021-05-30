Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock worth $7,851,353. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

