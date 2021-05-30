FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.16. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 166,537 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

