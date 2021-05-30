Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th.

FSNUY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

