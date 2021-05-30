Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 523,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,456. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.