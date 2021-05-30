Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.