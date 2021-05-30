Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $30,910.00 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flux Power alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $138.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.73. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. Analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUX. Roth Capital cut their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.