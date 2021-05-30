Flamingo (FLM) One Day Volume Hits $18.32 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $74.76 million and $18.32 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

