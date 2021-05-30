First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

