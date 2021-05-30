First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

