First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,578,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 351,542 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

