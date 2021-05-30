First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

