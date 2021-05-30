Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.