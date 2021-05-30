Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.