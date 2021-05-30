FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Short Interest Update

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FFW stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. FFW has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Get FFW alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.