Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 123.5% in May

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the April 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRRVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. 13,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,093. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

