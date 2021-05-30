Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $21,712.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

