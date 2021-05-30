Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Neutral

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

DSDVY opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $122.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

