Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $34,573.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $624,539.66 and approximately $34,573.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.12 or 0.06653188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00181718 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,562,252 coins and its circulating supply is 182,532,840 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

