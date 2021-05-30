Enzyme Price Reaches $65.25 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $116.98 million and $3.98 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $65.25 or 0.00192932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

