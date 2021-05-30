Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $177,290.72 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.