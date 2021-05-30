Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 3,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350. Emera has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.