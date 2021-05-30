Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.